Blake Eugene Galey, 60, of Paducah, formerly of Carlisle County, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was employed by International Crank Shaft in Georgetown.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Galey of Paducah, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Galey; and his brother, Bruce Galey of Marion, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Purcell officiating.
Friends may call 1 — 2 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Blake Galey to Juvenile Diabetes Association; JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone, IA 50037; or Gideons International; The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.