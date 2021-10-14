Blake Eugene Galey, 60, of Paducah, formerly of Carlisle County, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was employed by International Crank Shaft in Georgetown.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Galey of Paducah, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Galey; and his brother, Bruce Galey of Marion, Illinois.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Purcell officiating.

Friends may call 1 — 2 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Blake Galey to Juvenile Diabetes Association; JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone, IA 50037; or Gideons International; The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.

