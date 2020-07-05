Billye Beatrice Webb was born in Paris, Tennessee, on June 26, 1931. The only child of Sylvester and Beatrice Page Webb. She was a violinist and, as a child, played in many churches in the Lone Oak area, where she was raised.
She gave up the chance to go to Juilliard in New York for marriage at age 16. She graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1948, a year earlier than scheduled. For the most part of her life, she was a mother and homemaker. She was a lifetime member of Olivet Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 46 years, Charles “Tom” Nace, and her second husband of nine years, Lee Jackson Watkins, and her youngest daughter, Sydney Kay Nace.
She is survived by one daughter, Sylvia Ann Nace Bradley (Bob) of West Paducah; one son, Tommy Lee Nace (LaWanda) of Kevil; three stepchildren, Mary Down Watkins Brown (King) of West Palm Beach, Florida, Dana Lee Watkins (Lisa) of West Paducah and Dona Edwards of Paducah; four grandsons, Billy Paul Bradley of West Paducah, Michael Lee Bradley (Laura) of Murray, Tommy Aaron Nace of LaCenter and Rodney Alan Nace (Kelly) of Kevil; three stepgrandchildren, Chelsea Watkins and Cody Watkins, both of Paducah, and Brooklyn Olivia Edwards of Paducah; seven great-grandchildren, Brittani Leigh Bradley Rogers, Josie Abigail Bradley, Michaela Isabelle Bradley and Emily Noel Bradley, all of Murray, Trenton Michael Bradley of West Paducah and Molly Lee Nace and Sydney Vaughn Nace, both of Kevil; two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah with Marc Glass officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
