SARASOTA, Fla. — Billy Wayne McClintock,78, born January 10, 1942 in Clinton, Kentucky, passed away September 15, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Onita McClintock of Bradenton; sister, Wanda Beita of Bradenton; and brother, Curtis McClintock of Paducah.
He leaves behind a son, Todd McClintock of Bradenton; and a brother, Johnny (Lisa) McClintock of Paducah, Kentucky.
Billy began singing at the tender age of three with his family, His love for music and singing continued for over 40 years. Billy was known from coast to coast as the vocalist with an amazing four octave range and outstanding vocal ability. He performed with some of the best in the field of Gospel & Pop. Billy produced and was a back-up singer for many entertainers. His amazing voice will be greatly missed.
A private viewing for the family will be held at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
