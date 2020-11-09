Billy W. Tooley, 81, of Paducah, formerly of Hopkinsville, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Billy was born on June 20, 1939, in Todd County, Kentucky, to the late Walter and Virginia Heltsley Tooley Higbee. He was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church in Paducah. Billy served his country proudly as a United States Marine. He retired from Hopkinsville Electric System after more than 30 years. After retirement, he became a volunteer Red Coat at Jennie Stuart Medical Center for 17 years.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patsy Ann Stapp Tooley; one son, Timothy Wayne Tooley and wife, Amie, of Paducah; one sister, Peggy Jo White and husband, Ted, of Canton, Texas; one brother, David Ray Tooley and wife, Carolyn, of Melbourne, Florida; and three grandchildren, Zach, Nick, and Emma Tooley, all of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Brandt Lyon officiating.
Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Contributions can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401 Louisiville, KY, 40205, or The Purchase Area Parkinson’s, 220 Carson Way, Paducah, KY, 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
