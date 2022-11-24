Billy Trevathan, 61, of Cunningham, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Billy was born in Paducah on March 11, 1961, to the late Luther and Mary Burge Trevathan. He was of the Baptist faith. Billy was a heavy equipment operator and 26 year member of the Local 181 international Union of Operating Engineers. He has been operating heavy equipment and working in excavation since he was 14 years old. Billy loved to spend his free time rebuilding tractors and working on his own equipment. He was considered a “one-in-a-million” by friends and family. Billy always walked around in a great mood with a smile on his face and was willing to give the shirt of his back to anyone in need.
Billy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ganeen Abanatha Trevathan of Cunningham; son, Josh Trevathan on Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Linda Thomason, Martha Sue Kissiar, Alice Kissiar and Faye Crews; four brothers, Jimmy Trevathan, Bobby Trevathan, Terry Trevathan and Donnie Trevathan; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Ray Bowles officiating. Burial will follow in Berkely Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
