Billy Trevathan, 61, of Cunningham, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Billy was born in Paducah on March 11, 1961, to the late Luther and Mary Burge Trevathan. He was of the Baptist faith. Billy was a heavy equipment operator and 26 year member of the Local 181 international Union of Operating Engineers. He has been operating heavy equipment and working in excavation since he was 14 years old. Billy loved to spend his free time rebuilding tractors and working on his own equipment. He was considered a “one-in-a-million” by friends and family. Billy always walked around in a great mood with a smile on his face and was willing to give the shirt of his back to anyone in need.

Service information

Nov 26
Visitation
Saturday, November 26, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Bardwell
PO Box 398
Bardwell, KY 42023
Nov 27
Service
Sunday, November 27, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Bardwell
PO Box 398
Bardwell, KY 42023
