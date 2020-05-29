Billy Terry Croom, age 75, of Paducah, passed away 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
Terry was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School where he excelled in the sport of football, attended Murray State University and was later drafted into the National Football League by the Baltimore Colts.
He was formerly employed as a supervisor with Phillip Morris for over 15 years and with Local Labor Union 1214. He had also been employed as an instructor at the Breckinridge Job Corps Center in Union County.
He is survived by four sons, Dexter Lander of Lexington, Tony Piper of Evansville, Indiana, and Terrance Flemings and Aubrey Whitfield, both of Louisville; one daughter, Mioshi “Missy” Hill of Paducah; nine grandchildren and special companion, Gilda Kohlheim of Paducah; his siblings, William Tharpe, Hattie Kendall, and Thomas Earl Tharpe all of Paris, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Croom and Laura Horton Tharpe.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday May 30, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Reverend Michael Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
The funeral home staff urges all who call at the facility to still abide by the state Covid-19 restrictions and maintain the social distance of six feet at all times.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
