Billy Joe Smith, 77, of Paducah, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a self-employed general contractor and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Hays Smith; two daughters, Lisa Peck and Jenny Arant; one sister; one grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were Cecil and Estelle Smith.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
