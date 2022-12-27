GOLCONDA, Ill. — Billy Schnake, 74, of Golconda, passed away at home on Dec. 22, 2022.
Billy is survived by love of his life, Clara Warfield of Golconda; four children, Anna Werner of Golconda, Wanda Burmback, Dorothy (Donnie) McNeil, John (Beth) Warfield all of Paducah; two uncles, Philip Trammel, James Trammel; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Masonic rites will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville. The funeral service will follow. Burial with military funeral honors will follow at Massac Memorial Gardens in Metropolis. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Pope County Sportsman’s Club, c/o Roger Hutchins, 3 Bushwack Cutoff Rd. Golconda, IL 62938.
