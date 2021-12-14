Billy Ray Newton, 51, of Paducah passed away on at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was born in Paducah, on Feb. 2, 1970, to the late Harold Ray Newton and Donna Jewell (Thweatt) Langdon.
He was employed as a mobile car washer and he was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his stepmother, Lynn Newton of La Center; one brother, Chris Newton of Kevil; three uncles, Richard Newton, Steve Newton and Mike Thweatt all of Paducah; and his cat, Chancie Man.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Thweatt Cemetery in Marshall County with Rev. Kenneth Puckett officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
