ATHENS, Ala. — Billy McMillen, 47, of Athens, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Athens — Limestone Hospital in Athens.
Mr. McMillen was born in Marshall County, Kentucky, on July 13, 1973. He was an Electrical Planner with the Tennessee Valley Authority and was a member of the Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In addition, Mr. McMillen was a member of the IBEW Local #816, Centertown Masonic Lodge #714, and the Cahaba Shriners of Alabama.
Mr. McMillen was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Lynn McMillen; one sister, Shelly McMillen; paternal grandparents, William and Lyda Sue McMillen; as well as his maternal grandparents, Cecil Nelson “Buddy” and Betty Jean Rose Swift.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie McMillen of Athens; they married on July 13, 1996, in Benton, Kentucky; father, James “Jamey” McMillen of Benton, Kentucky; daughter, Kaylee McMillen of Athens; son, Jay McMillen of Athens; one sister, Nikki McMillen Crouch and husband Danny of Almo, Kentucky; father-in-law, Jimmie Tucker of Benton, Kentucky; he is also survived by nieces and nephews, Taylor Jennings and husband Coleton, Tanner Crouch, and Kimmie Crouch.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Murray, Kentucky with Rev. Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Masonic rites will be held at 7 p.m., on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m., on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery fund c/o Larry Tucker, 613 Hedley Trail, Kirksey, Kentucky 42054.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneral
