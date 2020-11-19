Billy Joe McCutcheon, 80, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, died at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. McCutcheon was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Metropolis. He was a retired EMT Security Guard from Catholic Hospital in Jamaica, New York.
He is survived by his wife, Judith James McCutcheon of Paducah; two sons, Bill McCutcheon of Houston, Texas, and Chris McCutcheon of Paducah; a sister, Geraldine McCutcheon of Metropolis; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Yolanda McCutcheon; his parents, John Brown and Gladys McGhee McCutcheon; two sisters; and four brothers.
Memorial services are scheduled for noon Saturday, November 21, 2020, at First Missionary Baptist Church in Metropolis with the Rev. Orlando McReynolds officiating. Inurnment will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Metropolis.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online expressions at pettusrowlandfh.com.
