FANCY FARM — Billy Joe “Grasshopper” Lee, 74, of Fancy Farm, died at 3:14 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
He was a member of the St. Denis Catholic Church and was retired from the former General Tire & Rubber Company in Mayfield.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Lee, of Fancy Farm; daughter, Stacy Bogle of Bardwell; son, Chad Lee of, Fancy Farm; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Thomas B. Lee, of Hickory, James R. Lee, of Fancy Farm, and Jerry Lee, of Draffenville; and a sister, Fay Burgess, of Green Valley, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers. His parents were his parents, Alphonsus and Opal (Dowdy) Lee.
Services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at the St. Denis Catholic Church. Chrispin Oneko will officiate with burial to follow in the St. Denis Cemetery.
Friends may call between 5 - 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
