ARLINGTON — Billy Joe Tucker, 92, of Arlington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Billy Joe was born in Arlington on Jan. 18, 1929. He was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church where he served for many years as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. Billy Joe was a career boilermaker and worked at the TVA Plant as a member of the Boilermakers Local 40. In his free time, he loved to fish or to travel around the United States with his family. Billy Joe was also quick to volunteer his time to those in need, especially when it involved using his skills in construction. He was a true family man who served as the spiritual leader for his entire household. Billy Joe was the best dad to his children and was a loving husband and grandfather.
Billy Joe is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ora Dell Beasley Tucker of Arlington; three daughters, Theresa Yates of Lexington, Valeria Bodell (Reno) of Cunningham, and Phyllis Whitlock (Danny) of Fulgham; one son, Mike Tucker (Genny Smith) of Burkley; one sister, Brenda Ellegood (Troy) of Arlington; two grandchildren, Mindy Garrett (Kris) and Katy Eddleman (Rob), all of Cunningham; three great-grandchildren, Rorey Eddleman, Reese Eddleman, and Dax Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Tucker; and his mother, Margaret Tucker McDuffie.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with David Sphinx officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service time of 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Billy Joe Tucker to Arlington First Baptist Church: PO Box 250 Arlington, KY 42021.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy, and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
