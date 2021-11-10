MURRAY — Billy Joe Puckett, 89, of Murray, died at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Diversicare Healthcare in Martin, Tennessee.
Mr. Puckett was born May 22, 1932, in Weakley County, Tennessee, to the late Ollie and Myrtle West Puckett. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Sylvia Jean Puckett.
Mr. Puckett graduated from Mayfield High School in 1950, earned a B.S. degree from Murray State University in 1954, M.S. degree from Wayne State University, and an Ed.D. degree from Murray State University. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1957 while stationed in Ft. Knox and Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a teacher in the Detroit School System from 1957-1960 teaching middle school history and geography and the Crittenden County School System from 1960-1969 as principal, superintendent of instruction, and superintendent of schools. He was the director of the Foundation at Murray State University from 1969-1980, during his tenure he was instrumental in acquiring several parcels of land for MSU, and then served as auditor for the Kentucky Department of Education from 1980-1983.
He was a member of the Tau Sigma Tau Fraternity and later inducted in the Pi Kappa Alpha, Phi Delta Kappa educational organization, Twin Lakes Antique Automobile Club, and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Murray, and the Danny Harrison Sunday School Class.
He traveled on five overseas vacations, visited 45 states, avid reader of history, and loved to tell stories (while many were repeated many times) he still entertained his audiences. He loved education and a college degree was expected of his family members. He funded every child and grandchild with braces and believed in nice looking teeth. He believed in the formalities of shaking hands, showing appreciation, breaking bread with good friends and family and never met a stranger. He loved cars and playing games with his children.
He is survived by his two sons, Gerry Puckett (Lisa), Murray, Brett Puckett (Bonnie), Cypress, Texas; three grandchildren, Bobby Puckett, Washington, D.C., Brian Puckett, Nashville, Tennessee, and Brittany Puckett, Cypress, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Inman officiating. Entombment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery, Mayfield, and friends may visit from 4 — 7 p.m. Monday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
