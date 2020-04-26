KEVIL — Billy Joe Blackford, age 93, of Kevil, formerly of Paducah, passed away at 1:07 A.M. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence.
Billy Joe was born in Paducah on September 5, 1926 to the late Willy and Lurline Winfield Blackford. He worked for many years as a pipefitter and was a member of Local Union 184. Billy Joe owned and operated Blackford Plumbing & Heating and worked with Associated Pipe Contractors. He was also a mason member of Paducah Lodge 127. He was a member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church and attended Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eva Jean Westerfield Blackford of Kevil; five daughters, Rita Joe Wilson of Bowling Green, Kathy Kneer of Lone Oak, Lynn Jones (Paul) of Lone Oak, Barbara Turner (Lee) of Kevil, Susan Laneir (Steve) of West Paducah; two sons, Thomas Blackford of West Paducah and Pete Jones (Debbie) of Lone Oak; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Sam Blackford; and grandson, Thomas “Gage” Blackford.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Blackford will be private. Burial will take place at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug to the Blackford family by 5:00 P.M. Monday, April 27, 2020.
