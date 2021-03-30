Billy Joe “BJ” Carroll, 86, of Paducah, passed away on March 25, 2021, at his residence.
Billy Joe was born on Nov. 25, 1934, in Paducah to the late Elvie “Buster” and Eva Heady Carroll. He was a graduate of Heath High School and a member of Olivet Baptist Church. Billy Joe was a proud member of Masonic Lodge #449 for 64 years. He enjoyed yard work and caring for his family. He was a first line generation of DeMolay followed by his son and grandson. Billy Joe had a kind and giving spirit. He was always willing to help anyone in need and never expected anything in return.
Billy Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Vick Carroll; one daughter, Eva Katherine Carroll of Paducah; one son, Leroy D. Carroll (Susan) of Paducah; one sister, Phyllis Jane Erickson of Ohio; four brothers, Julian Carroll of Frankfort, David Carroll (Becky) of Paducah, Tommy Carroll (Marie) of Kevil, Neel Carroll (Linda) of Paducah; two grandchildren, Pam Gregory (Scott) of Paducah, Andrew Carroll of Paducah; four great grandchildren, Alyssa McDonald, Alex McDonald, Angela Carroll and Kaitlyn Carroll.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Sue Reed, Barbara Casper, Neave Carroll, Nancy Carroll; four brothers, Herbert Carroll, Norman Carroll, Bobby Jack Carroll, Gene Carroll; and his parents.
Funeral services for Billy Joe will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Chris Prescott officiating. Burial will follow the service at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, with 6:30 p.m. Masonic Rites at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: The Knights Templar Eye Foundation, 1033 Long Prairie Road, Suite 5, Flower Mound TX 75022.
