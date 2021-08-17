Billy J. Ivitts, 83, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Billy was born on Nov. 5, 1937, to the late James Paul “Pete” Ivitts and Dorothy Rudolph Ivitts in McCracken County. Billy attended school at Heath and at the age of 19 went to work as a plumber and continued that work for 60 plus years. He was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #184 for 60 years. He along with his wife was the owner of Billy Ivitts Plumbing.
Billy was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and was able to go on several of the church’s mission trips. Billy loved his family, mowing his five acres to perfection, NASCAR racing, and old cars.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Kay Trevathan Ivitts; two sons, Bobby Joe (Margaret) Ivitts and James Melvin (Tana) Ivitts, both of Paducah; one daughter Vickie (Jeff) Lee, Crofton; two stepdaughters, Penny Pullen, Carbondale, Illinois, and Joy (Tracy) Rimpel, McKinney, Texas; one stepson, DeWayne (Amy) Pullen, Allen, Texas; eight grandchildren, BJ (Mandy) Ivitts, Rachael (Ryan) Oliver, Melvin (Jennifer) Davenport, Ben (Megan) Gill, Colson Lee Ivitts, Scott Pullen, Stephen Pullen and Trey Pullen; five great-grandchildren, Carter Ivitts, Avery Ivitts, Hunter Davenport, Maddox Oliver and Tate Oliver; one special “son,” Keith Anderson; and many special friends.
Preceding in death were his parents; one stepson, Tony Taylor; one sister, Londa Faye Heflin; and one niece.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery in West Paducah. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.