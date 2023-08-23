HARDIN – Billy J. Connell, 55, of Hardin, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
He is survived by his life partner and companion, Bryan Lofton, of Hardin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
HARDIN – Billy J. Connell, 55, of Hardin, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
He is survived by his life partner and companion, Bryan Lofton, of Hardin.
Born Nov. 13, 1967 in Bremerton, Washington, he was the son of the late Billy E. Connell of Tifton, Georgia, and Judy Louise (Miller) Wilson, husband Bob of Hardin. In addition to his father, Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Walton Smith, Jr. of Hardin, originally from Bremerton, Washington, and his grandmother, Louise Harbin Smith of Tifton, Georgia.
Billy is survived by his mother, Judy Louise Wilson (Bob) of Hardin; siblings, Tammy Minor (Damon), Vicki Cerv (Charlie), and Tracy Smith (Kevin), all of Bremerton, Washington; Justin Connell (Faith) of Tifton, Georgia, and Jason Connell of Forsyth, Georgia. Also surviving are his aunt, Marlene Kirkland (Butch) of Piedmont, Alabama; cousins, Toni M. Adams (Bill) of Rome, Georgia, and Amanda E. Harbin of Monticello, Georgia; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Billy was a devoted partner, son, brother, uncle and friend. He valued time spent with those he loved and was always ready to lend a hand to family or friends. Billy was someone many found to be a reliable confidant, willing to share one’s daily struggles and thoughts. He always enjoyed babysitting his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews over the years. He also loved to dance, was the center of any party, and his energy was infectious.
Billy especially cherished his times in Panama City, Florida, with his Aunt Marlene and Uncle Butch. Another top destination was Rome, Georgia, where his cousin Toni Adams and family provided many great times and memories. His years spent in the Carbondale and southern Illinois area were with friends that felt like family. During that season in his life, he spent a lot of time enjoying cookouts, camping and dancing with friends. Being originally from Washington state, Billy enjoyed watching football and was a loyal Seattle Seahawks fan.
Family and friends are invited to gather and share fond memories of Billy’s life. Visitation will be held at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, 713 S. 4th St. in Murray, from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, with a 1 p.m. graveside service to follow at Wadesboro Cemetery in Hardin.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Connell. Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing his virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.