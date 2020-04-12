BENTON — Billy “Bill” Dale Horn, 81, of Benton died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Horn was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church and served in the United States Air Force, where he was a flight engineer.
He is survived by his wife, Ronda Horn of Benton; a son, Ricky Horn of Texas; two brothers, Degrey Dixon of Georgia and Larry Horn of California; a sister, Linda Dixon
of California;
and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Dale Horn and Florence McBee; a daughter, Maureen Horn; and a brother.
There will be a private service for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.