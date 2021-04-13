Oct. 20, 1924 —
April 10, 2021
Billy Gold Childress was born on October 20, 1924, in Kevil, to the late Delon and Anna Childress. He graduated from Heath High School in 1943 before joining the Army. During World War II, Billy proudly served as a Tank Driver and Military Police Officer in the Eighth Armored Division from 1943 to 1945. He and his comrades of the “Thundering Herd,” courageously fought their way from France into Germany, to liberate prisoners from concentration camps. Billy returned home to his farm in Kevil, and later met the love of his life, Waldine Hughes, a nurse that cared for him while he was a patient at Riverside Hospital. Billy and Waldine raised their family in Kevil, and he retired in 1979, after 26 years of service as an operator at Union Carbide.
Billy was a loving husband and father, adoring grandfather, respected uncle, faithful friend, and the oldest living member of McKendree Methodist Church. He lived a long and happy life, dedicated to instilling strong family values and work ethic in his children. He had a vibrant personality that could only be equaled by the entertaining stories he loved to tell. Billy was a gifted gardener, known for growing some of the best sweet corn in Western Kentucky, and he proudly passed down the love of gardening to his children. He enjoyed working puzzles, eating ice cream, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as “Daddy Bill,” and kept him young at heart. On April 10, 2021, Billy passed away at the age of 96, surrounded by his family.
Surviving are his children, daughter, Janett Brundige (Richard) and son, Billy Henderson (Bernice), both of Lexington; son Scott Childress (Sandy) of Belknap, Illinois; daughters, Molly Bailey (Gary), and Carol Jones (Doug), and son Todd Childress (Janna), all of Paducah; 12 grandchildren, Jill Harrison, Julie Spivey (Jimmy), Dale Bailey (Brandy), Brandon Henderson, Kristin Nace, Zach Stevens, Dr. Russell Jones, Leigh Ann Dycus (Logan), Brad Childress, Sara Childress, Caroline Jones, and Emma Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law Oscar Lindsey; several nieces and nephews; and the devoted caregivers of Brightmore.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 62 years, Waldine Childress; one brother, Andrew Childress; five sisters, Mary Gholson, Ida Lou Childress, Virgil Grogan, Gladys Childress, and Gertrude Allen; and two grandchildren, Heather Henderson and Michael Childress.
Funeral services with military rites will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bill Miller officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church, c/o McKendree Oddfellow Cemetery Fund, 2860 McKendree Church Road, Kevil, KY 42053.
