Billy G. Kirk, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Kirk was a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service, Veteran of the Army during the Korean War and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his son, Mark (Rosemary) Kirk of Ponte Verda, Florida; one daughter, Lisa (Kenneth “Poncho”) Clapp of Paducah; two sisters, Sue (Gene) Pate of Louisville, Brenda (Kenneth) Buckingham of Paducah; four grandchildren, Emily (Aaron) Gaudette, Evan (Alexis) Kirk, Danielle Clapp, Michal (Cody) Bechtold; four great-grandchildren, Grace Gaudette, Reese Gaudette, Mikah Henry, Adalyn Bechtold; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Clark) Kirk; parents, Ersie Leman Kirk and Cleo Deveria (Harris) Kirk; one sister, Emma Lou Kirk; and one brother, Jerry Kirk.
Services were held on Monday, July 18, 2022. Entombment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100; or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
