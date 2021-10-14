GILBERTSVILLE — Billy Duane Brown, 90, of Gilbertsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his home.
Born Monday, Feb. 9, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Edwin A. and Vira L. (Farmer) Brown. He served as vice-president of Federal Sign Company and later retired from Keiffer Sign Company. He was a member of Beach Methodist Church in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. Mr. Brown was a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason a member of the 815 Lawn Lodge A.F. and A.M. in Oaklawn, Illinois, and was also a member of the Medinah Shriner in Addison, Illinois.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Audrey D. (Bright) Brown of Gilbertsville; one daughter, Terri Nelson Morey, husband Terry of Pekin, Illinois; four grandchildren, Carly (Pete) Buczek, Stephen (Jenny) Nelson, Ryan (Felicia) Nelson, and Nicole Stenzel; and 13 great-grandchildren, Christian, Aiden, Ella, Emelyn, Anna, Alyssa, Peyton, Molly, Nolan, Elzie, Morgan, Kameron, and Autumn.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenneth G. Brown.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Rev. Jared Baker officiating.
Interment will follow the service in the Haltom Cemetery, Benton.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 4 — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Masonic Rites will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home. All are invited to attend.
