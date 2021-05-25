LA CENTER — Billy Don Marshall, 89, passed away at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Monday, May 24, 2021.
He retired after several years of working with Iron Workers Local Number 782. Billy was an Army veteran and received The Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Metal Award. He was a member and Deacon Emeritus of the First Christian Church in La Center. He loved his family and his passion was golfing. He and his wife, Shirley, received The “Sophia Award” for service from the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro.
Billy Don is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Anne Watson of Paducah and Stacey Gayle Marshall of Kevil. Four grandchildren, Kimberlyn Brooke Watson, Marshall Bryce Watson, Charles Cody Neel and Dylan Thomas Neel.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Marshall.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening, May 25, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the La Center Christian Church and after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at La Center Christian Church with the Rev. Brent Easton officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary’s Food Pantry, P.O. Box 570, La Center, KY 42056.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
