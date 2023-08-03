HICKORY — Billy Dean Griffith, 86, a longtime resident of the West Plains/Hickory community, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Countryside Center in Bardwell.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 12:54 am
HICKORY — Billy Dean Griffith, 86, a longtime resident of the West Plains/Hickory community, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Countryside Center in Bardwell.
Billy was born in the year 1937, on Feb. 24, in the home of his parents.
Billy was a dedicated family man, working tirelessly to provide for his family and dearly loved them all.
In 1955, Billy enlisted in the U.S. Navy alongside his twin brother, Bobby. Then in 1957, he married his love, his wife Doris Patricia Jones.
Billy and Doris then resided in Milton, Florida, during his service. He was discharged in 1959 and returned to the West Plains community. It is here, Billy and Doris built their family and set up their residence to this day. They would have been married for 66 years this month.
In 1965, Billy made the most important decision in his life, and that was to accept Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and to follow him all the days of his life. Then in 1968, Billy answered the call to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Billy then enrolled and attended the Mid-Continent Baptist Bible College in Mayfield to study ministry and gain a better understanding of God’s word. Billy never graduated high school, but did graduate college.
Billy worked as an airplane mechanic in the U.S. Navy. Throughout his life, he had many occupations as an ironworker, deputy jailer of Graves County, and road inspector for the state of Kentucky. Billy also served as pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Union City, Tennessee, during some of this time.
He was a man who greatly loved people, and among those were many foster children he and Doris provided comfort and security to for many years. He was affectionately known as papaw.
Billy and Doris were faithful members of the Rickman Road Baptist Church in West Paducah for more than the past 20 years. There, you could often find him leading singing, teaching Sunday School, singing a special song, or filling the pulpit in the absence of the pastor. In fact, he loved the opportunity to fill pulpits across the area.
One of his greatest joys was being outside, no matter how cold or hot it was. He enjoyed his vegetable gardens and often grew them the size for numerous families. He was a man full of humor and wit. He loved making people smile.
Preceding Billy in death was his bride, Doris, who passed away just five months ago; his parents, Clint and Rubye Griffith; brother, Frank, his twin, Bobby and an infant brother, Kenneth Wayne.
Billy is survived by his children, Kimberly Kaye (Joe) Barnes of Fancy Farm, Billy Dean Griffith, Jr., Inverness, Florida, Denise Renea Hayes of Scottsville, and Jason Andrew Griffith of Fancy Farm. He is survived by one sister, Judy (Wayne) Simpson of Lone Oak.
Billy is also survived by grandchildren, Joshua Clint (Darla) Barnes, Heather Renea (Adam) Terry, Caleb Nathaniel (Michelle) Barnes, Amber Marie (Jonathan) Cannon, and Darci RaeDawn Hayes; his great-grandchildren, Travis, Dawson, and Adalyn Barnes; Cody, Brianna and Evan Terry; Landon, Mason and Alyssa Barnes; Weston, Cassidy, and Bryce Cannon who is to arrive any day.
Funeral services for Billy will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Dave Woosley, Bro. Kenneth Newsome and Bro. Stan Durrett will officiate the service and entombment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Joe Barnes, Joshua Barnes, Caleb Barnes, Adam Terry, Jonathan Cannon and Cody Terry. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Barnes, Evan Terry and Landon Barnes.
Graveside military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 26.
