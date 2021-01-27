Billy D. Hall, 64, of Paducah, passed away at 9:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home.
Billy was born in Paducah on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 1957, to Roy and Julia Hall. He served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and golfing at Paxton Park. He loved spending time with his family, especially his wife Becky.
Mr. Hall is survived by his wife of 39 years, Becky Lovelace Hall; his son, Corey A. Thorson (Ashlyn), of Boaz; his brother, Kevin Hall (Anita), of Lone Oak; his grandchildren, Hannah Catherine Thorson, Andrew Charles Thorson, and Ava Ray Daniels.
Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Edward Hall and Julia Ann Perdew Hall.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with John Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug”.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
