Billy Cole Poyner, 80, of Paducah, formerly of Graves County, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 6:08 p.m. at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ. Billy was baptized into Christ by Kenneth Hoover at Lynnville, Kentucky. Billy was a godly and loving man, serving God and neighbor. He served as an elder and deacon for Churches of Christ and served as a trustee for Paradise Friendly Children’s Home. To family, friends, neighbors, and strangers “he went about doing good” (Acts 10:38). Billy was known as a gentle and humble man of few words and few complaints but enjoyed teasing, good humor, and possessed a dry wit. Billy enjoyed daily Bible reading and Power for Today Devotionals. He was a willing volunteer visiting the sick, taking communion to shut-ins, and driving church vans.
Billy was a 1959 graduate of Sedalia High School and a retiree from General Tire after 44 years of service. He grew up on a farm at Bell City, enjoyed fishing and coon hunting, and knew hard work in the tobacco field. Billy and Ann were married in 1961 by Willard Alls Sr., and made their home in southern Graves County for many years. They lived at Folsomdale for 30 years where Billy enjoyed tractor pulling, decorating with Christmas lights — especially his tractor — gardening, painting, mowing, more mowing, and especially eating breakfast with neighbors at Fristoe’s Restaurant. Billy and Ann spent the last two years at The Lakes of Paducah Assisted Living and appeared in several of their ads. He loved Kentucky Wildcat basketball, playing Rook, working Bible Crossword puzzles, and playing board games like Aggravation. He loved to laugh and play especially with the grandkids.
Mr. Poyner is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Elizabeth Ann McCuan Poyner; a son, Barry Poyner and wife Cathy of Kirksville, Missouri; a daughter, Kelly Leonard and husband Barry of Folsomdale, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Megan Leonard, Cole Poyner, Bethany Poyner Manning and husband Sam; a special sister-in-law whom he helped raise, Sara Jane McCuan Dodson and husband Danny; two sisters, Lou Ellen Dowdle and Emma Dell Tarkington and husband David of Jonesboro, Arkansas; two brothers, Joe Wilburn Poyner and wife LaVelle and Hal Van Poyner of Millington, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hassell Boyd Poyner and Mary Elna Melvin Poyner; a beloved brother-in-law, Eddy G. McCuan and brother-in-law Ronald Dowdle.
Memorials may be made to Lone Oak Church of Christ Benevolence Program, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003 and Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy Foundation, 485 Half Day Road, Suite 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, foundationforpn.org. In later life neuropathy robbed Billy of balance, mobility, use of his feet and hands, left him with stinging pain, and contributed to broken hips — yet there are no cures and few treatment options.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, services for Mr. Poyner will be privately conducted at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with burial in the Liberty Cemetery at Folsomdale. Paul Phelps of Knoxville, Tennessee, will be officiating with prayers offered by Paul Wingfield and Jamey Boone of Lone Oak. A compilation of pictures from Billy’s life, expressions of sympathy, and comments may be viewed at byrnfuneralhome.net.
