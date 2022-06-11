DEXTER — Billy Wayne Carrol, 73 of Dexter, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Murray.
He worked at Ryan Milk Company for over 30 years, and working at Royal Oaks Chevrolet in Paducah and was a member of Flint Baptist Church, Murray.
He is survived his wife of 24 years, Susan (Deal) Carrol; children, Kimberly Edwards of Dexter, stepchildren, Joannah Peck Rogers of Puryear, Tennessee; and Joseph Peck of Murray; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty Woods; a brother; and a sister. His parents were Hafford Carrol and Helen Louise (Mathis) Carrol.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home, Murray, KY with Rev. Glenn Cope and Rev. Scott Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Elm Grove Cemetery, Murray.
Friends may visit with the family after 11 a.m. Monday, until the 1 p.m. funeral hour.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, The Foundation at MCCH, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Murray is in charge of arrangements. Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing his virtual guestbook at www.blalockcoleman
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.