BOAZ — Billy Gene Burnett, 87, of the Boaz community, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Burnett is survived by two daughters, Karen Alexander and Sheila Pearson, both of Wingo; a son, Brent Burnett of Lowes; two sisters, Betty Sue Dowdy of Mayfield and Cora Sue Brown of Paducah; a brother, Ray Burnett of Ledbetter; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Miller; a granddaughter,
Kirsten Burnett; five sisters; and nine brothers. His parents were Rommie and Theresa Boswell Burnett.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Joey Glisson officiating. Burial will follow in Kansas Cemetery. Military graveside
rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 26.
Friends may call after 5 p.m. today, October 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.