WINGO — Billy Brown, 70, of Wingo, passed away at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was a deacon and member of the Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a pharmacist and owner of Gibson’s Pharmacy in Mayfield and Medical Arts Pharmacy in Murray. Billy was also a licensed funeral director. He was an avid supporter of the Mayfield-Graves County Schools and community.
Billy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susie Smithey Brown of Wingo; his three sons, Jamie (Angie) Brown of Ames, Iowa, Micah (Misty) Brown of Mayfield, and Sam (Brittany) Brown of Mayfield; his twin brother, Bobby (Shelia) Brown of Paducah; his adored six grandchildren, Noah, Isaac, Ellie, Izzie, Jonah, and Jack; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. “Bob” and Dorothy H. Denney Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. R.B. Mays and Rev. Spence Pate officiating. Burial will follow in the Wingo Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky.
Pallbearers will be Danny Jewell, Steve Ward, Ron Mays, Rick Erickson, Don Simpkins, Sam Willett, David Hudspeth, Jimmy Thompson, and Clinton Goodman. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jay Buckley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wingo Family Resource Center, 449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY 42088.
