VIENNA, Ill. — Billy “Bill” Bailey, 80, a resident of Vienna, passed away Friday morning, April 24, 2020, at 2 a.m. at his home.
Bill was a retired construction laborer. He later worked as a custodian at the Vienna Grade School and lastly was employed by Bailey-Lamb Monument Company as a cemetery memorial installer. Bill had been a member of the Laborer’s International Union of North America since 1960.
Survivors include: his wife, Evelyn (Brent) Bailey; 4 children, Brian Bailey of Vienna, Shawn Bailey of Dixon Springs, Illinois, Brad Bailey of Hopkinsville and Christina Gagon of Satellite Beach, Florida; 6 grandchildren; a brother, Jim Bailey of Anna, Illinois; and a sister, Nancy Solomon of Vienna.
Bill was preceded in death by 2 brothers. His parents were Ernest and Rita (Behr) Bailey.
A private funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Travis Wilson and Pastor Kevin Richerson will officiate. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Health-Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001 or to the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery, c/o Chesley Williams, P.O. Box 714, Vienna, IL 62995.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
