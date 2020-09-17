SMITHLAND — Billy Belcher, 83, of Smithland passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Belcher was retired from the FAA as an electrical technician after 37 years of service. He was a proud US Navy Veteran who served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a 50-year member of the Smithland Masonic Lodge #138 and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is his son, Todd Belcher and wife, Tracie of Smithland; and two wonderful grandchildren, Carter (CJ) Belcher and Blair (Mac) Belcher both of Smithland.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife of 40 years, June Belcher; and his parents, Herschel Belcher and Carrie Belcher.
Private graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Leeper Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Hall officiating. Burial will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Leeper Cemetery at 1046 Vaughn Rd. Smithland, KY 42081.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.