Billy Alvey, 84, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Worldwide Church of God.
He is survived by four sisters, Aliene Butler, of Franklin, Tennessee; Mary Elwanda Kern, of Paducah, Janice Rae Ellis, of Mayfield, and Phyllis Kae Cox, of Paducah; and one brother, Ernest L. Alvey, of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by three brothers. His parents were Thornton Edmond and Eva Mae Bobo Alvey.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Monte Hodges of West End Baptist Church officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
