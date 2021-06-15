Billie Kathleen Scott, 92, of Paducah, and formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Billie was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a homemaker. Billie was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and attended Paducah Junior College.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Sue Scott of Paducah, Barbara Ann Scott Clarke and husband, Dennis of Creve Coeur, Missouri; one son, John Carson Scott, and wife, Karen of Sharpe; three grandchildren, Brian Clarke, Kara Scott, and Katelyn Scott.
Preceding in death were her husband, John Varnell Scott; her parents, Wiliam C. Stewart and Thelma Pearl Johnson Stewart.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Springhill Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee, with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. There will be no services in Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.