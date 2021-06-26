CALVERT CITY — Billie Joe (“BJ”) Strader, 95, of Calvert City, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Born June 8, 1926, in Calloway County, to the late James Lelon and Shelly (Wilson) Strader, Mr. Strader was a graduate of Hazel High School and attended Murray State College. He was a retired purchasing agent with the National Carbide and Pennwalt corporations in Calvert City. Mr. Strader was a Navy veteran of World War II serving in the Seabees.
He was a former member of the Calvert City Lions Club, a member of the former Hazel Masonic Lodge, a director of the former First Liberty Bank in Calvert City, and served as treasurer of both the Calvert City Volunteer Fire Department and Calvert City Convalescent Center. Mr. Strader was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church and was instrumental in the construction of the present church building.
Mr. Strader is survived by his wife of 75 years, Betty Milstead Strader; one son, Dale Strader, wife Gwynn of Calvert City, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Denae Shelton, husband Scott, Deshae Harrington, husband Chris, and Derek Strader, wife Heather; and five great-grandchildren, Emma Shelton, Ethan Shelton, Jayce Puckett, Grayson Strader and Callie Strader.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Strader was preceded in death by one brother, Orvis Strader.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Calvert City United Methodist Church, 540 Oak Park Boulevard, Calvert City, with the Rev. Drs. Gregory Waldrop and John Purdue officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the church.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100; Calvert City United Methodist Church Capital Fund, P. O. Box 128, Calvert City, KY 42029-0128; or Marcella’s Kitchen, P. O. Box 272, Benton, KY 42025-0272.
Collier Funeral Home is serving the Strader family.
