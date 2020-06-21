Billie Jean Mobley McCloud, 91, of Paducah, passed away June 18, 2020.
She was born January 26, 1929, to the late Nellie Mae Bates Mobley and Willis Hunley Mobley in Clarksville, Tennessee. Billie married James Lacy McCloud and together they had four children, Betsy Lamm, Debbie Brown (Keith), Jim McCloud (Jan), and Bill McCloud. She retired as an orthodontic assistant from the Henry Dallam Orthodontist Office. Billie loved camping, spending time with her family, and riding horses. She was also a committed member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Surviving Billie is her four children, five grandchildren, Jamie Brown Hathcock, Jason Brown, Jared Lamm, Mallie McCloud, and Molly McCloud Hawkins; two step-grandchildren, John Wingham and Jessica Doom; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Billie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Lacy McCloud; one sister, Russell A. Hanley; and one grandson, Joshua Lamm.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may honor Billie’s memory with a gift to Immanuel Baptist Church or an animal supporting charity of your choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
