BENTON — Billie Jean (Byerley) Green, 85, of Benton, died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Mrs. Green was employed by Walmart for over 40 years. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann Baggett of Gilbertsville; a son, Jeff Green of Hermitage, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Josh Hendrickson of Benton and Jared Hendrickson of Gilbertsville; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Green; and two sisters. Her parents were Raven and Emma Lou (Burnett) Byerley.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home with the Rev. George Culp officiating. Interment will follow in Benton Cemetery.
Friends may call between 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 332047, Nashville, TN 37203.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
