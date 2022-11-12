Billie “Fritzie” Farmer, 96, passed away at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
“Fritzie”, as she was known to most of her friends, was born in Golconda, Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 6, 1926, to Andrew and Frances Moore. Fritzie loved Kentucky basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals, and never had a shortage of Dove chocolates in her fridge. Always on the move, Fritzie enjoyed going for walks and staying busy with activities at Jackson Oaks, including playing in the kitchen band.
Mrs. Farmer is survived by her grandchildren, Emily DeFilipps (Joseph), Elizabeth Farmer and Andrew Farmer; her great granddaughter, Elizabeth DeFilipps.
Mrs. Farmer was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Leonard Hartley Farmer; her son, Clifton Randolph Farmer; her parents, Andrew Walker Moore and Frances Morgan Moore.
A private urn interment will take place at Cox Cemetery in Dixon Springs, Illinois, next to her husband and their son.
A celebration of life service will take place at Jackson Oaks in Paducah (2500 Marshall Ave.) from 2 — 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friends of the Shawnee National Forest, PO Box 612, Carbondale, IL 62903.
Arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah.
