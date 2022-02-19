WICKLIFFE — Billie Frances Gordon, 90, of Wickliffe, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home in Wickliffe with family by her side.
Frances was born in Ballard County on Aug. 4, 1931 to the late Carl Clifton Cooper and Eugenia Williams Cooper. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Wickliffe. Frances was an inspector for 38 years at the Burkhart Manufacturing Company. She was a faithful preacher’s wife for over 50 years, she played the piano during her husband’s ministry and also taught several people to play as well. Frances will be remembered for being a fabulous cook and most of all for being a woman who loved her family unconditionally.
Frances is survived by one daughter, Linda Brown (Thomas Wayne) of Wickliffe; seven grandchildren, Tracy Renee Davidson, Lorrinda Jane Guetersloh, Timothy Wayne Brown, Rana Ann Sullivan, Julie Elisa Gordon, William Patrick Gordon, Lisa Marie Perkins; 13 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Olonzo Gordon; three sons, William David Gordon, Randall Eugene Gordon, Michael Clifton Gordon; one brother, Carl Lewis Cooper; and her parents.
Funeral service for Frances will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Larry Fraser and Daniel Fraser officiating. Burial will follow at Oscar Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expression of sympathy can be made to: Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
