Billie Jean Davidson, 68, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Davidson of Paducah; daughter, Crystal Oliver of Paducah; grandchildren, Hayden, Ayla, Maggie, and Barrett; and one half-sister.

Service information

Jun 9
Visitation
Friday, June 9, 2023
10:00AM-11:45AM
Gilbert Funeral Home
117 West Bellville
Marion, KY 42064
Jun 9
Service
Friday, June 9, 2023
12:00PM
Gilbert Funeral Home
117 West Bellville
Marion, KY 42064
