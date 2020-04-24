WEST VIOLA — Billie Carr Monroe, 93, of the West Viola community passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member and deacon of Liberty Baptist Church, a principal board member of Liberty Cemetery, a board member of West Viola Volunteer Fire Department, co-owner and operator of former Monroe’s Superette and a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Monroe was also an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was known for his skill in and enjoyment of hunting and fishing. His greatest joy and fulfillment came from the love of his wife, Jeanette, his family and his Christian faith.
Mr. Monroe is survived by his wife, Jeanette Knight Monroe; one son, Doug (D’Ann) Monroe of Germantown, Tennessee; one daughter, Beth Monroe (Andy) Chase of Annapolis, Maryland; one sister, Helen Dial of Hilton Head, South Carolina; two sister-in-laws, Imogene and Linda Monroe; six grandchildren, Khristie, Brad, Justin, Taylor, Molly and Henry; and nine great grandchildren, Jack, Dylan, Macy, Madison, Eloise, Colette, McCade, Elliot and Wesley.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Pauline Monroe; four brothers, Deward, Marvin, James and Howard Monroe; and his parents, V.G. and Maude Carr Monroe.
A private family graveside will be held for Mr. Billie Carr Monroe at Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Berry will officiate. Interment will follow.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Friends may leave the family condolences
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
