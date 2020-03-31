Bill Wilks, 69, of West Paducah, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Wilks was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a retired pipefitter from Local 184 and a member of Milburn Chapel Presbyterian Church.
Bill was a lover of history, useless information, the weather and most of all music from the ’60s and ’70s. His favorite song was Eclipse by Pink Floyd. Every night he went to bed listening to Blue Medley by Joe Cocker. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. As Bill would say, “Old rockers never die, they just rock on.”
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Blackwell Wilks; two children, Jessica Wilks and companion Jarrett Denkins of Kevil and Josh Wilks and wife Jaime of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Taylor Wilks, William Denkins, Cassidy Wilks; one brother, Jim Wilks; one sister, Jenny Mariner; his mother-in-law that he truly adored, Dorothy Blackwell; his companion dog, Buster; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Blanch Landrum Wilks, and his father, Reed William Wilks.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
