GOLCONDA, Ill. — Bill Slimp, 87, of Golconda, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021, at Herrin Hospital in Herrin.
He was born in Tower Hill, on Mar. 21, 1934, to Lowell Alfred and Grace (Hackney) Slimp. Bill was a family man very dedicated father and husband. He enjoyed to fish, garden, and travel. He was a Green Bay Packer fan and avid bird watcher.
Bill is survived by his children, Bruce (Karen) Slimp, Denise Otterson, Bonnie Petit, all of Golconda, Lisa (Mark) Williams, of Barlow, Kentucky, Steve (Richard) Stalions, Austin, Texas; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; siblings, Jo Pegg, Paula (Cecil) Barnes, Lowell Alfred Slimp, Jr., Barb (Gary) Cheek, Kathy (Dave) Ellanbecker, Sherry Slimp, Raymond Slimp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Allene Slimp; and second wife, Lois Slimp; and brother, Robert Slimp.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville. Roy Baker will conduct the service. Visitation will be from 3 -5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: MASH 62938, P.O. Box 673, Golconda, IL 62938.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.