BENTON — Bill Randle, 83, of Benton, died at his residence on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Mr. Randle was born on Sept. 25, 1937, to the late James and Della Gregory Randle of Paducah. Bill retired from Air Products and Westlake PVC in Calvert City. He was a deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church and served as the coordinator of ushers.
Bill’s favorite hobbies were cars, classic cars, painting cars and drag racing. He was a member of Kustoms Paducah, Kentucky, est. in 1958 and he would drag the gut every chance that he got. He won many awards for drag racing and custom painting including the “Best Paint Award” at Kustoms Car Shows.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Sherry Neel (Michael) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Vicki Jackson (Joe) of Metropolis, Illinois; sons, Steve Davis (Phyllis) of Lady Lake, Florida, and Phil Davis (Joan) of Paducah; brother, Kenny Randle (Marilyn) of Paducah; granddaughters, Rebecca Neel (Justin Goavec) of Columbia, Tennessee, Katherine Neel of Nashville, Tennessee, Carrie Davis of Paducah, Alexandra Myre (Michael) of Murray, Jill Poimboeuf (Josh) of Davis, California; grandsons, Bill Evitts (Sara) of Paducah, Jim Davis of Paducah, Mark Evitts (Emily Volman) of Franklin, Tennessee, Eric Taylor (Ginger) of Reynolds Station, and Adam Taylor of Ledbetter; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Monte Conway of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Margaret Randle; his parents, James and Della Randle; and grandson, Derek Neel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Broom officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church. Visitation will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Immanuel Baptist Benevolence fund, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a “hug from home” message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.