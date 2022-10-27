Bill McKendree, Sr., 83, of Metropolis, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was retired from Laidlaw Corporation. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and motorcycles.
Surviving are his three children, Cozette McKendree of Metropolis, Billy (Tonya) McKendree Jr. of Golconda, Jason W. McKendree of Metropolis; four sisters, Patsy Herzog, Betty Graves, Kay French, Debbie Kelly; five grandchildren, Dylan Hobbs, Tyler McKendree, Gavin McKendree, Issac McKendree, Brody McKendree; and two great-granddaughters, Kendree Hobbs and Mindy McKendree.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kelza and Essie McKendree; his son, Mark W. McKendree; and two brothers, Bob McKendree and Tommy McKendree.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.