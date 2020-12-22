Bill Kraemer, 98, of Paducah, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Kraemer worked at Union Carbide until he retired in January 1984. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
He is survived by a stepson, Arnold Wayne Smith of Las Vegas; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Ruth Kraemer; and a sister. His parents were William Kraemer and Edna Dahl Kraemer.
Private services will be held with entombment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.