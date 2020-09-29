MAYFIELD — Bill G. Haywood, 87, of Mayfield, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of Seven Oaks Church of Christ and a retired employee of General Tire.
Haywood is survived by his wife, Betty Haywood; one son, Martin W. (Mary) Haywood of Munford, Tennessee; three daughters, Cynthia White of Gainesville, Georgia, Lisa Hoskins of Mayfield and Gina (Rick) Holmes of Mayfield; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Morgan; one brother, Danny Haywood; one son-in-law, Gary Hoskins; and his parents, Andy M. and Gladys E. Bradfield Haywood.
Funeral services for Bill G. Haywood will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Josh Ketchum will officiate. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
His grandsons, Brandon Sweatman, Scott Sweatman, Jacob Sweatman, Clay Sweatman, Jason White, Andy White, Matthew Haywood and Sam Haywood will serve as pallbearers. His granddaughters, Kristi Whiting, Audrey Watkins, Kaity Houston, Rachel Coleman and Anna Carol Gabriel will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
