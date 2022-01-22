NEW COLUMBIA, Ill. — Bill Burton, 85 of New Columbia, Ill., passed away on Thursday evening, Jan. 20, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Frank Forthman Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Bill retired as a heavy Equipment Operator and farmer and attended New Hope Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and duck hunter.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Patty Hunerkoch and Carol Crews and husband Larry; sons, Bobby Burton and wife Cathy, Kevin Burton and wife Nikki, and Mike Burton and wife Becca; grandchildren, Dakota Burton (Darah), Austin Burton, Jeremy Hunerkoch (Katrina), Justin Hunerkoch (Jusenda), Jacob Hunerkoch, Nicki Sibley (Tyler), Shanna Burton, Rachael Burton, Jerason Jines, Heather Oliver (Terry), Vivian Scott (Austin), and Miranda Burton; several great grandchildren; sisters, Sue and Brenda; brothers, Johnny Terry, Gerry and Shorty; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Cato) Burton; two sons, Jeffery Lynn Burton and Billy James Burton; several brothers and sisters.
A visitation with the family will be held from 11a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Bill’s name to New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5734 Black Hill Road, Belknap, IL 62908.
Pallbearers will be Bobby, Kevin, Mike, Justin, Jeremy and Marcato.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.