STURGIS — Bill Babbs, 87, of Sturgis, passed away Saturday April 30, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah. He was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Henshaw, to Houston and Lucille Babbs. Bill was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. He was a member of Cat Alley Quail Club and Cat Alley Deer Hunters Club. Bill enjoyed Kentucky basketball and Kentucky softball.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Rose Marie Hardesty Babbs; sisters Bonnie Pfingston and Brenda Robinson; brother David Babbs.
Survivors include his daughter, Tina Marie Babbs of Paducah; son Scott Babbs and wife Sheri of Paducah; three grandchildren, Gray Babbs of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Houston Babbs & wife Millie of Georgetown, William Babbs of Paducah; sister, Daisy Hina of Sturgis; brother, Don & wife Sue Babbs of Morganfield; brother-In-law, Roy Robinson of Morganfield.
Special thanks to caregivers Kate Britto and Janie Heidrich.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday May 5, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Henshaw. Freddie Byrd will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 — 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ambrose Church. Prayers will be at 7 PM Wednesday.
Burial will be in St. Ambrose Cemetery in Henshaw.
Memorial contributions may be made John Paul II Catholic School, 304 Church Street, Morganfield, KY 42437; or St. Mary School, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolence can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com.
