Beverly Ruth “Belle” Thompson, 72, of Boaz, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Beverly was born on June 10, 1950, in Boaz to George and Emma Millay Carmon. She enjoyed keeping up with her friends through social media and shopping on QVC. Her favorite pastime was being outdoors camping and fishing. Beverly was a member of Bethel Tabernacle Church.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 32 years, Larry Thompson; two sons, William Kent Rutledge of Paducah, Jason Rutledge (Marie) of Boaz; one daughter, Kirsten Duncan (Jason) of Union City, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, Brady Baker, Brandon Hill, Sarah Wectawski, Sierra Morris, Jonathan Rutledge, Lauren Dupree, Bethany Dupree, Josey Rutledge, Micah Rutledge, Jarrod Hill, Joseph Hill; five great-grandchildren, Bralie Hill, Aria Wectawski, Kinsey Baker, Addison Baker, Delilah Hill; two sisters, Tina Miller of Boaz and Georgia Wallace (Vern) of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jacob Rutledge; one brother, Glenn Carmon, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Phillips officiating. Burial will follow the service at Clarks River Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
