METROPOLIS, Ill. — Beverly Jean Fossie was born on Aug. 29, 1946, in Xenia, Ohio. Beverly and Fern, Beverly’s mother, relocated to Metropolis, Illinois.
As a family of faith, Halfred, Fern, Beverly, and her sister, Janice, dedicated themselves to St. Paul AME Church in Metropolis.
At the young age of six, Beverly was the first and only person of color to integrate Central Grade School in Metropolis. Like the Little Rock Nine, she was the Metropolis One. She was also the first African American woman to hold a position on the Queen’s Court during her senior year at Lebanon Community High School in Lebanon, Illinois,(class of 1964). Beverly matriculated to McKendree University, where she double majored, receiving bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration and Psychology.
Beverly spent her entire professional career working for the United States Government, first as a civilian in the United States Air Force at Scott Air Force Base, then transitioning to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, retiring in 1998.
Beverly enjoyed life with her son, Shawn. She was in her time a stylish and snazzy dresser.
She also enjoyed music, movies, and discussing the latest in politics.
Beverly was called home to be with the Lord on the evening of Jan. 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents: Fern Elizabeth Fossie (Jones) and Halfred Langston Fossie.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a son, Shawn Fossie of Hazelwood, Missouri; a sister, Janice Fossie-Ware of St. Louis, Missouri; an uncle, Roy Jones of Springfield; two nephews, Bret (Tracy) Ware of Pontoon Beach, and Jason Ware of St. Louis, Missouri; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Masonic Cemetery in Metropolis with Rev. Dr. Orlando McReynolds officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Fossie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.